 
Geo News

Amazon launches biggest AI data center in Indiana, forges AI future free of Nvidia

Amazon, Anthropic’s AI gambit pays off: $11 billion custom-chip data centre is live

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 30, 2025

Amazon launches biggest AI data center in Indiana, forges AI future free of Nvidia

Advertisement

Amazon has launched its biggest and most strategic artificial intelligence data facility, an 11-billion-dollar complex in Indiana, which is already training large-scale AI models entirely on its own custom chips, bypassing the industry’s dominant supplier, Nvidia.

The center, called Project Rainer, is an unprecedented bet of Amazon to capture the whole AI stack, from the silicon to the data center power.

The center is situated on a 1200 acre property that was a piece of farmland just a year ago. The center is devoted to Anthropic, an AI-based startup behind the Claude chatbot.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) CEO Matt Garman highlighted that the project is not a future concept but a current operational reality.

“This is running and training their models today,” Gurman told CNBC, outlining the company’s ability to move from “cornfields to data centers, almost overnight.”

The most noticeable aspect of the Indiana data center is its full dependence on the in-house Trainium 3 chips of Amazon.

AWS boasts of 500,000 installed (and another 500,000 on the way) and claims it is the “largest” known non-Nvidia compute deployment in the world.

This is a strategic move to eliminate the reliance of Amazon on the market-leading GPUs offered by Nvidia and enables more profound and effective cooperation with the important partners such as Anthropic.

The next generation “Trainium 3” chips are designed with specific considerations of the needs of frontier AI models.

Garman explained that the new chip will soon be deployed at the Indiana site, citing, “It gives better performance, it gives better latency characteristics, it gets better power consumption.”

Advertisement
Atlantic ocean swallows five Buxton homes amid stormy weather video
Atlantic ocean swallows five Buxton homes amid stormy weather
Urgent alert for gmail users after 183 million password leak
Urgent alert for gmail users after 183 million password leak
Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS's unusual composition hints at alien planetary formation
Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS's unusual composition hints at alien planetary formation
Hurricane Melissa: Crew plane nearly torn apart in record-breaking 252 mph gust video
Hurricane Melissa: Crew plane nearly torn apart in record-breaking 252 mph gust
Missing journalist Austin Tice case: FBI investigates new leads after 13 years video
Missing journalist Austin Tice case: FBI investigates new leads after 13 years
PayPal shares surge 14% after becoming ‘first payment wallet' in ChatGPT
PayPal shares surge 14% after becoming ‘first payment wallet' in ChatGPT
Federal charges for man who stabbed two teens with ‘fork' on Lufthansa flight
Federal charges for man who stabbed two teens with ‘fork' on Lufthansa flight
Kenya safari flight crashes, all 12 occupants feared dead video
Kenya safari flight crashes, all 12 occupants feared dead