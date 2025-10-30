How White House is decorated for Halloween this year: Melania Trump reveals all

Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hand out sweets to children during a Halloween event, 2018



First lady Melania Trump has revealed White House Halloween decorations, marking the start of the first holiday season at the executive residence.



Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the office of the first lady wrote, “The white house is getting ready for Halloween.”

In the shared photo, it can be seen that the White House is following a traditional fall theme, with the South Portico’s columns and staircases adorned with pumpkins and cascading colorful leaves.

The reveal comes amid the news of White House construction for “state ball room,” a project that has drawn scrutiny.

White House Halloween decorations over the years

This year, White House is following a simpler and more classic theme. Previously, different White House holiday decorations have varied significantly, prioritizing the aesthetic preferences of the incumbent first lady and president.

Jacqueline Kennedy (1961-1963)

With young Caroline and John Jr., the Kennedys decorated White House with a modern twist.

Patricia Nixon (1969-1972)

Pat Nixon hosted elaborate public parties, transforming the nOrth Entrance into the mouth of a 17-ft pumpkin.

Rosalynn Carter (1977-1978)

The Carters combined staff parties with private fun, decorated the prestigious building with a 16-ft jack-o-lantern and a screening of Frankenstein.

Nancy Reagen (1982)

The Reagens carved pumpkin with the political slogan “Stay the Course” on the eve of midterm elections.

Barbara Bush (1989)

Barbara Bush hosted a South lawn party where the president famously joked about "ghost of Abraham Lincoln."

Hillary Clinton (1993-2000)

Hillary Clinton often combined her birthday with Halloween, famously celebrating one year dressed as Dolley Madison.

Laura Bush (2001-2008)

Laura Bush featured the family pets in Halloween cards, with the Scottish terriers Barney and Miss Beazley dressed in costume.

Michelle Obama (2009-2016)

Michelle Obama celebrated Halloween with military families hosting a big trick-or-treat.

Melania Trump (2017-2020)

Melania Trump continued the tradition decorating the White House with spiders, webs, and pumpkins.