Dean Lewis breaks his silence on TikTok text scandal: Here's everything we know

Australian pop star Dean Lewis has broken his silence after facing a wave of allegations on TikTok, where multiple women accused him of sending inappropriate and uncomfortable text messages.

The 38-year-old singer, known globally for his hit “Be Alright,” recently addressed these claims on his Instagram.

He admitted all allegations, apologising for the “incredible mess” and announcing he needs to seek “intense therapy.”

The controversy initiated when several TikTok users, including one named Lainey opened up about several private interactions with the Australian star.



The women shared videos of detailing their private messages with Lewis where he had inappropriate conversations with them.

Among these videos, a clip crossed five million views that brought this issue under spotlight.

In the clip, women named Lainey alleged that after meeting the singer in 2019, he started sending flirtatious messages that made her feel rushed and uncomfortable.

She specifically mentioned him asking, “Do you want to make me happy?” a question that she found unsettling.

Following that video various other accounts on Tiktok shared similar experiences, highlighting how he manipulated them and tried to have uncomfortable conversation.

Responding to these allegations, Lewis stated that all his interactions were with legal adults and had consent.

“I understand why people are angry and disappointed after learning embarrassing details of intimate, private conversations and relationships I’ve had with sensnting adults over the past decade, but I want to emphasise that none of this is illegal,” he wrote.

He admitted that his behaviour was not right and he “wished he could take back” and mentioned that the interactions he made is due to “loneliness and isolation” that comes with fame.

“Those moments when the isolation and loneliness hit hard is a dark place, and I often tried to fill that emptiness by finding connection,” he added.

He deeply apologised to all the women who got uncomfortable due to this texts, writing, “From the bottom of my heart, I want to sincerely apologise to those I’ve hurt. This is not only an apology to the women who have spoken up, but those who haven’t and felt hurt by my words or behaviour.”

The singer stated his commitment to changing his behaviour, writing that therapy would help him “dramatically shift my approach to dating, relationships and showing greater care to the women in my life.”

He ended the statement by asking for grace from his fans and disabled comments on the apology post.