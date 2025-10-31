 
Karachi's temperature could rise in upcoming days

System is 712 kilometres from Karachi and 330 kilometres from Gujarat in India, says PMD

Uneeba Zameer Shah
October 31, 2025

People gather near the rising waves at Clifton Beach, in Karachi, on June 13, 2023. — Reuters
Karachi is expected to experience hot weather in the coming days due to a depression in the Arabian Sea, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday.

In a weather advisory, the Met Office said that temperatures are expected to rise slightly over the next three days as the depression in the Arabian Sea has started moving northeast during the past 24 hours, and is influencing these changes.

The system is about 712 kilometres from Karachi and 330 kilometres from Gujarat in India, but it did not pose a threat to any coastal area in Pakistan.

The PMD added that this system is expected to weaken within the next 24 hours, which will likely lead to lighter winds in Karachi. Winds from the northeast may then blow at speeds of 10 to 15 kilometres per hour.

Regarding today’s advisory, the PMD, the weather is likely to remain hot and dry on Friday in most districts of the province. However, it is expected to remain partly cloudy in the southeastern coastal areas.

