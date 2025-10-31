Sindh extends deadline for Ajrak-themed number plate

This representational image shows a number plate. — APP/File

The Sindh government on Friday extended the deadline for citizens to obtain new number plates featuring Ajrak design until December 31.

The provincial government had earlier set October 31 as the deadline for replacing old number plates with Ajrak-themed number plates.

Advertisement

“The government of Sindh is pleased to extend the timeline for replacement of existing number plates with new security-featured number plates to December 31, 2025, instead of October 31, 2025,” stated the notification issued by Sindh’s Excise Department.

The deadline has been extended for all types of vehicles.

The Excise Department is facing a huge backlog of issuing fresh plates as application numbers surge, with citizens thronging offices across the city. However, due to sluggish processing and inadequate infrastructure, delays in issuing the new plates have become routine, The News reported.

The fee for a new number plate is Rs1,850 for motorbikes and Rs2,450 for cars. Citizens argue they’ve already paid once and shouldn’t be charged again.

Several have urged the Excise Department to set up city-wide camps and conduct the process systematically, while reining in the alleged excesses of the traffic police.