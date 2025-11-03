Constitutional amendment only possible after political consensus: Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal speaking to the media after a briefing on the Green Line Project, Karachi, November 3, 2025. — APP

Minister links amendment to political consensus.

Says "premature to discuss" amendment before consensus.

Pakistan modernising ports for maritime trade: Iqbal



Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said that a constitutional amendment would be possible only after a political consensus is reached.

After days of speculations about the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) plans for the 27th Constitutional Amendment, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that the ruling party has sought their support for the same.

Speaking to journalists in Karachi, Iqbal declined to provide details on the proposed amendment, saying that it would be premature to "say anything before a consensus is achieved".

Talks of tweaks to the Constitution gained traction last month after Federal Minister for Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain said that the government was considering reviewing the 18th Amendment "to align it with the country's current governance" needs.

On October 31, Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmed Khan also urged the government to introduce the 27th Amendment to the Constitution, if required, to strengthen local governments.

Khan stressed that the Constitution must guarantee timely local elections and grant local governments political, administrative, and financial authority.

Earlier today, the PPP chairman confirmed talks between the top leaders of both parties.

Bilawal, in a post on X, revealed that the PML-N delegation, led by PM Shehbaz Sharif, requested their support during a meeting with President Asif Ali Zardari and himself.

The PPP chairman said that PML-N’s proposals for the 27th Amendment included establishing a Constitutional Court and amending Article 243, which vests the supreme command of the Armed Forces in the president.

Other proposals included the introduction of executive magistrates, provisions for the transfer of judges, and the removal of protections related to provincial shares in the National Finance Commission Award.

'Transforming Pakistan into key hub for maritime trade'

Meanwhile, Iqbal said that Pakistan was working to modernise all its ports to transform the country into a key hub for regional maritime trade.

"We are modernising all ports, including Karachi Port and Port Qasim," Iqbal said, while inaugurating the second edition of Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference (PIMEC) in Karachi.

The minister said Pakistan offered immense opportunities for investors across multiple sectors. "From energy and IT to minerals, Pakistan is a highly attractive destination for investment," he added.

Highlighting the importance of the blue economy, Iqbal said the country must capitalise on its vast maritime resources.

"The prosperity of the world depends on the effective utilisation of marine resources. Pakistan has been blessed with access to the sea, which can become a powerful driver of economic growth," he said.

The minister stressed that initiatives like PIMEC play a vital role in promoting maritime awareness and collaboration among local and international stakeholders.

It is worth noting that the ongoing international maritime exhibition, which is being held from today to November 6, features around 178 exhibitors from across the globe showcasing innovations, technologies, and opportunities in the maritime and shipping sectors.