Jennifer Lawrence on how her movie characters shape her fashion choices

Jennifer Lawrence says her characters keep influencing her style

Jennifer Lawrence says separating herself from her characters is harder than it seems.

The struggles comes especially with personal style, she revealed in a new Harper’s Bazaar interview about her upcoming film Die My Love.

“It happens every time,” Lawrence said. “I see it happening while I’m shooting, and then I look back at pictures and I’m like, ‘Who is that?’”

Her latest role as Grace, a new mother descending into postpartum psychosis, left its mark, too. “Grace was very influential. I noticed when I started to dress like her,” she said.

Lawrence admitted that when it comes to Katniss from Hunger Games, it's the braids the actress can't wear the same.

“I can’t put my hair in a braid without being like, ‘Oh, you want somebody to bring up the movie?’”

Lawrence starred as Katniss Everdeen in all four Hunger Games films between 2012 and 2015. Last year, she told Variety she’d be “totally” open to returning to the role.