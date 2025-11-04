Saudi Crown Prince MBS will visit US president on Nov 18, says White House official

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman reacts next to U.S. President Donald Trump during the Saudi-US Investment Forum, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 13, 2025. — Reuters

Saudis hesitant to join in absence of steps for Palestinian statehood.

Trump hopeful for Saudis to ultimately join Abraham Accords.

Trump and MBS may also discuss a US-Saudi defence agreement.

Advertisement

WASHINGTON: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will be at the White House on November 18 for an official working visit with US President Donald Trump, a White House official said on Monday.

The visit comes as Trump pushes Saudi Arabia to join the list of nations that have joined the Abraham Accords. In 2020, Trump reached deals with United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco to normalise relations with Israel.

The Saudis have been hesitant to join in the absence of steps toward Palestinian statehood.

Trump told CBS' "60 Minutes" in an interview broadcast on Sunday that he believed the Saudis would ultimately join the accords.

Trump and bin Salman may also discuss a US-Saudi defence agreement. The Financial Times reported two weeks ago that there were hopes the two countries could sign such an agreement during bin Salman's visit.

A senior Trump administration official told Reuters that "there are discussions about signing something when the crown prince comes, but details are in flux."

The Saudis have sought formal US guarantees to defend the kingdom as well as access to more advanced US weaponry.

Saudi Arabia is one of the largest customers for US arms, and the two countries have maintained strong ties for decades based on an arrangement in which the kingdom delivers oil and Washington provides security.

During Trump's visit to Riyadh in May, the United States agreed to sell Saudi Arabia an arms package worth nearly $142 billion.