 
Geo News

Saudi Crown Prince MBS will visit US president on Nov 18, says White House official

Visit comes as Trump pushes Saudi Arabia to join list of nations that have joined Abraham Accords

By
Reuters
|

November 04, 2025

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman reacts next to U.S. President Donald Trump during the Saudi-US Investment Forum, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 13, 2025. — Reuters
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman reacts next to U.S. President Donald Trump during the Saudi-US Investment Forum, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 13, 2025. — Reuters

  • Saudis hesitant to join in absence of steps for Palestinian statehood.
  • Trump hopeful for Saudis to ultimately join Abraham Accords. 
  • Trump and MBS may also discuss a US-Saudi defence agreement. 

Advertisement

WASHINGTON: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will be at the White House on November 18 for an official working visit with US President Donald Trump, a White House official said on Monday.

The visit comes as Trump pushes Saudi Arabia to join the list of nations that have joined the Abraham Accords. In 2020, Trump reached deals with United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco to normalise relations with Israel.

The Saudis have been hesitant to join in the absence of steps toward Palestinian statehood.

Trump told CBS' "60 Minutes" in an interview broadcast on Sunday that he believed the Saudis would ultimately join the accords.

Trump and bin Salman may also discuss a US-Saudi defence agreement. The Financial Times reported two weeks ago that there were hopes the two countries could sign such an agreement during bin Salman's visit.

A senior Trump administration official told Reuters that "there are discussions about signing something when the crown prince comes, but details are in flux."

The Saudis have sought formal US guarantees to defend the kingdom as well as access to more advanced US weaponry.

Saudi Arabia is one of the largest customers for US arms, and the two countries have maintained strong ties for decades based on an arrangement in which the kingdom delivers oil and Washington provides security.

During Trump's visit to Riyadh in May, the United States agreed to sell Saudi Arabia an arms package worth nearly $142 billion.

Advertisement
Iran's supreme leader says will not cooperate with US while it backs Israel
Iran's supreme leader says will not cooperate with US while it backs Israel
Man charged with 10 counts of attempted murder after knife attack on UK train
Man charged with 10 counts of attempted murder after knife attack on UK train
UAE Flag Day: Strict penalties for insulting National flag as residents prepare for celebrations
UAE Flag Day: Strict penalties for insulting National flag as residents prepare for celebrations
India's federal agency freezes Anil Ambani Group's $351m properties, says source
India's federal agency freezes Anil Ambani Group's $351m properties, says source
Why is Afghanistan so prone to earthquakes?
Why is Afghanistan so prone to earthquakes?
Trump warns there 'could be' US troops on ground in Nigeria, or air strikes
Trump warns there 'could be' US troops on ground in Nigeria, or air strikes
US nuclear tests ordered by Trump will not include explosions, says energy secretary
US nuclear tests ordered by Trump will not include explosions, says energy secretary
Powerful 6.3 quake kills at least 20 in Afghanistan, hundreds injured
Powerful 6.3 quake kills at least 20 in Afghanistan, hundreds injured