Indian expat wins Dh25-million jackpot in Abu Dhabi

Sibt-e-Arif
November 04, 2025

ABU DHABI: An Indian expatriate has won the Dh25-million ($6.75 million) Big Ticket jackpot in Abu Dhabi, marking another major prize for Indians living in the UAE.

Saravanan Venkatachalam, a 44-year-old electrical engineer, was surprised to learn he had won the latest Big Ticket draw, number 280.

Venkatachalam, who has lived in Abu Dhabi for several years, began participating in Big Ticket draws five years ago, inspired by a colleague who had previously won.

Big Ticket, a popular UAE raffle, regularly offers multi-million-dirham prizes and luxury experiences.

The victory follows a series of major prizes claimed by Indian residents in the UAE, underlining their strong participation in lottery events.

