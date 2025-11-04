Pakistan decide to bowl first against South Africa in opening ODI

Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi and his South African counterpart Matthew Breetzke present for Toss of first ODI at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on November 4, 2025. — PCB

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first in the first one-day international (ODI) of a three-match series against South Africa at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Tuesday.

Pakistan skipper Shaheen Afridi said the decision was influenced by the freshness of the wicket and the long interval since Faisalabad last hosted an ODI.

South Africa captain Matthew Breetzke said that the surface appeared dry, predicting dew would impact play later in the evening.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi (c), Naseem Shah, and Abrar Ahmed.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke (c), Sinethemba Qeshile, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, and Lizaad Williams.

The three-match ODI series is a part of the Proteas tour of Pakistan, featuring an all-format series. The two-match Test series was shared by both teams 1-1, while Pakistan won the three-match T20I series 2-1.

With the first ODI, international cricket has returned to Faisalabad after 17 years. The remaining matches will be played on 6 and 8 November at the same venue.

The last international match at the Iqbal Stadium was played on April 11, 2008, when Pakistan defeated Bangladesh in an ODI by seven wickets. The historic venue has hosted 16 ODIs to date, including four World Cup matches – one in 1987 and three in 1996.

Pakistan have featured in 12 ODIs at this ground, winning nine and losing three. South Africa, on the other hand, have played five ODIs here, winning two and losing three. Across all ODIs between the two sides, Pakistan and South Africa have met 87 times, with Pakistan winning 34 and South Africa emerging victorious in 52 encounters. In Pakistan, both teams have won eight matches each out of 16.

In Faisalabad, Pakistan and South Africa have contested in three ODIs. Pakistan have won on two occasions (in 1994 and 2007), while South Africa secured victory in one (2003).