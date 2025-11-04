Haris Rauf handed two-match suspension for 'breaching ICC code of conduct'

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf flashes a “0-6” gesture at Indian fans during the Asia Cup clash on September 21, 2025. —AFP

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has been suspended for the next two ODIs against South Africa for breaching the ICC code of conduct during the Super Four game against India in the Asia Cup on September 21, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Tuesday.

The ICC confirmed the disciplinary outcomes from the Asia Cup 2025 fixtures between India and Pakistan, with sanctions issued following hearings conducted by members of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.

According to the press release issued by the cricket governing body, Rauf received two demerit points and a 30% match fee fine for conduct that “brought the game into disrepute” during the India–Pakistan final on 28 September.

He had earlier been fined and given two demerit points for the same offence in the 14 September group match. The latest ruling raised his total to four demerit points, triggering two suspension points under the ICC Code of Conduct and resulting in a two-match ban, the press release stated.

Rauf will now miss Pakistan’s ODI matches against South Africa scheduled for 4 and 6 November.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan received an official warning and one demerit point for the same breach.

The controversy arose from an official complaint by the BCCI regarding the players' actions during the Asia Cup Super Fours match in Dubai in September.

The incidents that caught attention on social media involved Farhan's celebration after his half-century and Rauf's gesture toward some fans while fielding, drawing discussion among cricket followers.

In the 14 September match, India’s Suryakumar Yadav was similarly found guilty of conduct bringing the game into disrepute and fined 30% of his match fee, along with two demerit points.

For the 21 September encounter, Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh was cleared of an alleged charge under Article 2.6 regarding obscene or insulting gestures, and no sanction was imposed.

During the final on 28 September, India’s Jasprit Bumrah accepted a charge under Article 2.21 and received an official warning along with one demerit point, avoiding a formal hearing.

The ICC reiterated that all offences and sanctions were determined in accordance with the governing body’s established disciplinary framework.