'On brink of making history', says Mamdani after voting in New York mayoral race

Democratic candidate for New York City mayor, Zohran Mamdani, votes in the New York City mayoral election at a polling site at the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts High School in Astoria, Queens borough of New York City, US, November 4, 2025. — Reuters

Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani on Tuesday said New York City was “on the brink of making history” as he cast his vote in the city’s mayoral election, expressing confidence that his progressive campaign was poised to deliver a break from what he described as “the politics of the past.”

Speaking to reporters outside a high school polling station in Astoria, Queens, the 34-year-old democratic socialist appeared optimistic about his chances.

“We are on the brink of making history in our city, on the brink of saying goodbye to a politics of the past,” he said. “I believe that victory is a mandate in and of itself.”

Polls were opened at 6am (1100 GMT) and will close at 9pm, while early voting, which wrapped up Sunday, saw more than 735,000 people cast ballots according to election officials, the highest ever number.

Mamdani was at about 44% in latest polls, several points ahead of former state governor Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent.

Democratic candidate for New York City mayor, Zohran Mamdani, and his wife, Rama Duwaji, walk at a polling site at the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts High School in Astoria, to vote in the New York City mayoral election, Queens borough of New York City, US, November 4, 2025. — Reuters

The democratic nominee, aged just 34, is a self-described socialist who was virtually unknown before his upset victory to secure the Democratic nomination.

He has focused on reducing living costs for ordinary New Yorkers, building support through his informal personal style and social-media-friendly clips of him walking the streets chatting with voters.

Mamdani, a State Assembly member, is facing Cuomo, 67, who is running as an independent after losing to Mamdani in the primary. Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, 71, is trailing far behind in most opinion polls, which have consistently shown Mamdani with a comfortable lead.

However, the contest has taken on national political overtones in recent days. Unabashedly playing the race card, President Trump on Tuesday smeared Mamdani, who would be New York's first Muslim mayor, as a "Jew hater."

"Any Jewish person that votes for Zohran Mamdani, a proven and self-professed JEW HATER, is a stupid person!!!" the Republican president posted on his social media platform.

Trump had also warned of blocking federal funds to the city if Mamdani became mayor.

Responding to Trump's remarks, Mamdani said he would “not be intimidated.” “What we see in the language of Donald Trump is a premise as if it is his decision on whether or not to fund this city — the very money this city is owed,” he said.

“I look forward to utilising every single tool at my disposal as the next mayor to fight for the people of this city. I will not be intimidated by this president, or anyone.”

He downplayed some polls suggesting he may not have the support of the majority of New Yorkers, saying, “I believe that victory is a mandate in and of itself.”

'A mayor for all New Yorkers'

"I voted for Mamdani," said 36-year-old Gregory Jones told Reuters.

"As somebody who's been living in New York City for over 10 years — affordability, safety, making New York feel like home for so many people who've been living here for decades, for all New Yorkers, for working families, for business people, for immigrants, for underrepresented people.

"It's really important that we have a mayor that represents all types of New Yorkers and makes New York a place where everyone can thrive and work and live happily, healthily and safely," he added.

A man votes in the New York City mayoral election at a polling site in the Manhattan borough of New York City, US, November 4, 2025. — Reuters

Lucy Cordero, a 68-year-old from Mott Haven Bronx, says she voted for Mamdani “because he’s new and he’s fresh”.

“Maybe he can make a change and fix what’s messed up now,” she told Al Jazeera.

Denise Gibbs, 46, a doctor of physiotherapy, voted at a school in Brooklyn.

"I sure hope it improves the city. I want to see it decrease divisiveness and increase livelihoods of working-class households and services for children," she said, wearing green scrubs.