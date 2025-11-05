In meeting with Qatari emir, President Zardari pushes to expand defence collaboration

President Asif Zardari (left) meets Qatari Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani in Doha on November 5, 2025. — APP

President welcomes enhanced Qatari investment in Pakistan.

Lauds Qatar’s growing global role in meeting with the emir.

Qatari emir expresses satisfaction at Pak-Saudi defence pact.

In a meeting with the Qatari emir on Wednesday, President Asif Ali Zardari offered to expand collaboration with Qatar in defence and defence production, a statement issued by the President’s Secretariat said.

According to the statement, Qatari Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani assured President Zardari that he would instruct the relevant authorities to begin discussions with Pakistan immediately.

During the meeting, the two leaders also reviewed ways to strengthen cooperation in political, economic and cultural sectors. President Zardari also proposed enhancing cooperation in agriculture and food security.

The Qatari emir said Qatar was proud of Pakistan and its achievements, and deeply valued the contribution of the Pakistani community to Qatar’s development. He expressed the desire to see their number increase significantly in the coming years.

The president conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from the government and people of Pakistan, expressing deep admiration for Qatar’s remarkable progress and visionary leadership under the emir of Qatar.

The two leaders reaffirmed the historic and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Qatar, rooted in faith, mutual trust and shared aspirations for peace, prosperity and the advancement of the Muslim ummah.

The president lauded Qatar’s growing global role as a centre of dialogue and humanitarian diplomacy, and paid tribute to his leadership in advocating a ceasefire and humanitarian relief for the people of Gaza.

Reaffirming Pakistan's unwavering solidarity, he recalled the country’s strong condemnation of Israel’s aggression against Qatar and its continued diplomatic support for Qatar’s sovereignty at international fora.

The Qatari emir expressed satisfaction at the recent Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence agreement and said it was a welcome and timely step that should have happened earlier.

He noted that Pakistan holds a unique position as a country maintaining strategic ties with China, the West and the Gulf states at the same time.

President Zardari welcomed enhanced Qatari investment in Pakistan and expressed confidence that bilateral collaboration would continue to grow under his leadership.

He appreciated Qatar’s role in hosting and facilitating the UN-led Doha process meetings on Afghanistan, including the first and second rounds held in May 2023 and February 2024, which have supported international coordination on humanitarian, development and security issues.

The Qatari emir also expressed hope that Pakistan and Afghanistan would resolve their current issues and move beyond recent challenges.

President Zardari extended an invitation to the Qatari emir to visit Pakistan, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening its partnership with Qatar for regional peace, progress, and shared prosperity.

He accepted the invitation and informed the president that he would visit Pakistan early next year.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Qatar were also present during the meeting.

President Zardari also met Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on the sidelines of the 2nd World Summit for Social Development in Doha.

The two leaders reaffirmed their resolve to deepen the all-weather strategic partnership and advance shared goals of peace and prosperity.