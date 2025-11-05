 
Does govt have magic number to pass 27th Constitutional Amendment?

With a comfortable National Assembly position, the ruling alliance eyes crucial Senate support to secure two-thirds majority

By
Web Desk
|

November 05, 2025

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the National Assembly in Islamabad, on March 3, 2024. — X@NaofPakistan
The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led federal government is vying to pass the 27th Constitutional Amendment, more than a year after it tweaked the country’s key laws.

The proposals known so far include setting up a constitutional court, appointing executive magistrates, transferring judges, removing protection for the provincial share in the NFC Award, amending Article 243, returning education and population planning to the federation, and breaking the deadlock over the appointment of the election commission.

The previous change, the 26th Constitutional Amendment, was passed last October with 225 votes — just one more than the required 224 in the National Assembly — and 65 in the Senate, again one above the required 64.

According to parliamentary sources, the government currently enjoys the support of 237 members in the National Assembly, where 224 votes are required to pass a constitutional amendment.

The PML-N holds 125 seats, while the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has 74 members.

The ruling coalition also includes 22 members from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), five from the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (Q), and four from the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

Additionally, one member each from the PML-Zia, National Party, and BAP Party, along with four independent lawmakers, back the government.

The opposition holds 89 seats in the lower house of parliament.

In the Senate, the ruling alliance commands 61 members, while the opposition has 35.

To pass the amendment in the upper house, the government needs a two-thirds majority — 64 votes in total. The sources suggest the government will require the support of at least three senators from the JUI-F or the ANP to reach that threshold.

