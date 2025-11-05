Meghan Markle, Harry at odds over ties with Princess Eugenie, Beatrice amid Andrew scandal

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are reportedly at odds over relationship with his cousins Princess Eugenie and Beatrice amid Sarah Ferguson and Andrew scandal.

This has been claimed by royal expert Duncan Larcombe, who believes Meghan won’t want 'to be seen to be too sympathetic towards Harry’s cousins.

The Woman and Home quoted Duncan Larcombe as saying Harry and Meghan are "divided" over publicly supporting the York sisters, with the Duchess "very aware" of the sensitivities involved.

The royal expert further said, "Harry has always been close to Beatrice and Eugenie.

"They didn’t see a massive amount of each other growing up because they didn’t live very close to each other, but they’d always get together for Christmas at Sandringham."

Archie and Lilibet doting mother has gone on to forge her own close bond with Eugenie and Beatrice over the years, especially Eugenie, who has been out to visit them in California.

However, despite this, the royal expert believes there is "divide" between Harry and Meghan over her.

"The Jeffrey Epstein situation is hugely sensitive, especially in America, and of course Epstein, Harvey Weinstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were photographed together at Beatrice’s 18th birthday," the expert said.

He went on saying, "I don’t think she could object to Harry privately supporting them, but they will be on very different pages.

"Neither Harry nor Meghan will want to be seen to be associated with Andrew or Sarah Ferguson. From Meghan’s point of view it’s probably a commercial thing, from Harry’s point of view it’s probably more of an emotional thing."