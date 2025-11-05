Beaver Moon: Pakistan witnesses 2025's first and brightest supermoon

The first supermoon of the year, known as the Harvest Moon, rises over the passenger ship Marina as it departs from Grand Harbour in Valletta, Malta, October 7, 2025. — Reuters

Pakistan witnessed its first supermoon of 2025 — known as the Beaver Moon — on Wednesday evening, as the celestial event illuminated skies across the country and around the world.

The Beaver Supermoon was the closest, biggest, and brightest full Moon of the year, reaching peak illumination at 6:19pm in Pakistan, according to the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco).

Advertisement

The space agency said the supermoon was at a distance of 356,980 kilometres (221,817 miles) from Earth, appearing 7.9% larger and 16% brighter than an average full Moon due to its proximity at perigee.

It explained that a supermoon occurs when a full moon coincides with its closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit.

The November phenomenon, it noted, was the second in a trio of consecutive supermoons — following October's and preceding December's.

The agency added that while the difference in size and brightness is subtle to the naked eye, the event offers a rare and captivating view of the night sky.

Supermoons, it said, typically occur three to four times a year depending on the alignment of the Moon's perigee and full phase.

The name "Beaver Moon" is derived from both North American traditions and colonial folklore, historically pointing to the time to set beaver traps before the swamps froze.

The term "Beaver" is also used for large semiaquatic broad-tailed rodents that are noted for their habit of gnawing through trees to fell them in order to make dams.

Earlier, a National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) spokesperson said that the proximity is what makes it so special.

"While a Supermoon isn't physically bigger, its closeness can make it appear up to 14% larger and 30% brighter than a full moon at its farthest point."