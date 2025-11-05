Brittany Snow got Mandy Matney to spill insider info about Murdaugh case

Brittany Snow got insider info about Murdaugh case from Mandy Matney

Brittany Snow got journalist Mandy Matney to spill inside information about the Murdaugh case.

As she prepared to play Mandy in Hulu true-crime series Murdaugh: Death in the Family, Snow spent time with the journalist and asked her a lot of questions, ultimately turning to the nitty-gritty of the case.

Advertisement

"At first, I was talking to her a lot about the character and about how I wanted to encapsulate her and her essence," The Hunting Wives star told People.

"Then, after a while, I just wanted to get down to the nitty-gritty and ask her actual case questions. I was hoping that over time she would slip and give me some insider information, and she did sometimes. It was really fun to get to know her," she added.

Murdaugh: Death in the Family follows the downfall of the Murdaugh family when patriarch Alex Murdaugh murdered his wife, Maggie, and their son, Paul, in 2021.

Mandy followed the case and shared details on her podcast. Snow is one of her listeners and fans.

The Pitch Perfect star wanted to portray the true-crime enthusiast without mimicking her.

"That would be doing a disservice to her, to me and to my performance," she said. "What I wanted to make sure I was doing was encapsulating sort of an essence of her. I felt like there were certain mannerisms I wanted to pay homage to in the best way that I could. I think she was proud of the performance."

She also praised Mandy for "spearheading justice and the truth."

Murdaugh: Death in the Family is streaming on Hulu.