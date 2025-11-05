 
Millie Bobby Brown opens up about parenting with Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi announced they had adopted a baby girl in August

November 05, 2025

Millie Bobby Brown is getting candid about becoming a mother at 21.

Millie, who adopted a daughter wth her husband Jake Bongiovi, 23, gushed over the journey of parenthood.

The Stranger Things actress told British Vogue, "It's been a beautiful, amazing journey — she's taught us so much already."

"Perspective is a huge thing. The smaller things in life are so much more precious. Our days are filled with lots of cuddles and laughter and love. It's just endless joy," she added.

The Enola Holmes star splits parenting duties with her hubby.

"We are 50-50 on everything. That's why I'm so grateful to have partnered with him in this life — he is just the most amazing dad," she gushed.

The Damsel star and Jake want a big family as both have three siblings each.

"I really want a big family — I'm one of four; he's one of four," she said. "I don't see having your own child, you know, as really any different [than] adopting."

The couple announced the adoption on August 21 via Instagram stories.

"This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy," they wrote. "And then there were 3."

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi got married in May 2024.

