Meghan Markle takes new road map turning Prince Harry concerned

Prince Harry is starting to question Meghan’s approach as she changes up her approach

Prince Harry is starting to view his wife Meghan Markle, more “Fergie-esque” an insider has just alleged, and its all got to do with her decision to be so camera-forward.

For those unversed, this refers to recent eye-eyed observations many are making when it comes to Meghan. Namely her DS suitcase which appears to have ‘Duchess of Sussex’ printed in large blue lettering, and has been taken from her trip to Washington DC.

It led to many a name-calling, and saw some calling it “heinously tacky,” given the couple was asked to refrain from using their titles publically after they exited the Firm.

A more recent example would be her decision to show accidental shots of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet despite championing for their privacy.

What is pertinent to mention is that the blurred face images were quickly taken down according to RadarOnline.

There are also other instances where Meghan Markle has used her connection to Prince Harry and the Royal Family as a “marketing tool”.

Number one being the As Ever holiday collection which debuted the Signature Candle no. 519 worth $64, and it coincides with her wedding date that is May 19th, 2018.

In light of all this, an insider claims Prince Harry is starting to become more and more “aware” that his wife is trying to use their titles as a marketing tool, which is “not a great look and very Fergie-esque.”

“The shine has worn off, which is fair at this point in a relationship,” the source also noted while highlighting how ‘weary’ the Duke appears to be getting of his wife’s behavior because “he’s also blown up his life for her”, in the uprooting from the US to the UK.