Insider exposes King Charles' hard line stance on expensive staffers and his temper

Insider reveals moments the monarch truly loses his temper

An insider has just come forward with revelations about what King Charles has been doing to expensive aides behind the scenes.

Its all come as part of a report that alleges that the monarch has already made it clear to his senior staffers, particularly people like Vice-Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt, Master of the Household, and Sir Michael Stevens, Keeper of the Purse and Treasurer to the King, that he wants change and he “wants it fast.”

Advertisement

This is all being done in an effort to “Save taxpayers money” and it is “largely succeeding”, according to the Daily Mail.

While the report reveals there was some push-back from high-ranking courtiers, especially with those who were more accustomed to the more “sedate pace of the late Queen’s twilight years.” The reason for it was because they did not ‘grasp at first’ that when the King flagged an issue, “he expected immediate action.”

According to a source, “sure, he lost his temper when nothing changed, when he returned and saw nothing had been done, but eventually they got the message. There have been staff cutbacks. That started straight away. The buzz phrase in the Household now is ‘value for money’.”

This has come after the King noticed the Firm had become too “top-heavy”, with too many high-paid chefs, but not enough lower-ranked staffers, according to the outlet.

According to a separate source “too many advisers to advisers. That stops now. The Boss demands efficiency, real work, fair pay,” the King is said to have thought.

Furthermore, another key reason the King was not satisfied was also because the Palace was being run more like a hotel but “not a very good one”.

According to an insider “over time, that is all going to change” too. “Properties will be let at commercial rates going forward and to people outside the family. Where it is in a Palace environment, they will of course be security vetted.”

Another added to this by saying, “the King isn’t running a housing association for distant relatives.”

This comes right after news broke out that Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson had agreed to vacate the Royal Lodge, with considerations having been made for the disgraced royal on one of King Charles’ private estates, without his ex-wife who had lived at her marital residence even after the two divorced.

As of right now reports claim Fergie is working on her own housing arrangements away from Andrew who will soon move to Sandringham estate.