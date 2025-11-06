 
Prince William's thoughtful gesture leaves Shawn Mendes' mother 'shaking' with joy

Shawn Mendes thanks Prince William for making his mother’s day by celebrating her birthday

By
F. Quraishi
|

November 06, 2025

Prince William delights Shawn Mendes’ mother with birthday cake at Earthshot Prize

Prince William reportedly left Shawn Mendes’ mother, Karen, shaking with joy as he celebrated her birthday during the Earthshot Prize awards.

According to Daily Mail’s Rebecca English, the Senorita hitmaker thanked the Prince of Wales for his heartwarming gesture.

Mendes revealed that his mother was “still shaking” after William surprised her with a birthday cake during the event held in Rio de Janeiro.

The Canadian singer met the Prince at the event, which also saw appearances by Kylie Minogue, Seu Jorge, and others.

Prince Williams thoughtful gesture leaves Shawn Mendes mother shaking with joy

In her tweet on X (formerly Twitter), the royal expert penned, “Prince William arrives @earthshotprize awards - where he meets @kylieminogue and @ShawnMendes.”

She added, “Shawn thanked William for a birthday cake he arranged for his British-born mother, Karen, when they met earlier in the day.”

“She was overjoyed apparently - ‘still shaking’, he said,” English penned.

Later on, Kensington Palace also dropped a picture of William posing alongside the performers at the event, including Mendes, Minogue, Jorge, and Anitta.

"A huge thank you to all the amazing performers at The 2025 Earthshot Prize," they captioned the post.


