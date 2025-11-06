Kensington Palace releases new photo of Prince William with Earthshot Prize winners

Kensington Palace dropped a new photo celebrating the winners of the Earthshot Prize following the ceremony in Rio de Janeiro.

At the ceremony, the Prince of Wales honoured the awardees’ innovative work to protect the planet.

The picture, shared on the official social media accounts of Prince and Princess of Wales, featured the future King smiling alongside the awardees.

“From Rio to the world, congratulations to the 2025 Earthshsot Prize Winners!” the caption on the post read.

In a powerful speech at the event, William talked of the projects ranging from climate action to biodiversity conservation.

“When I founded The Earthshot Prize in 2020, we had a ten year goal to make this the decade in which we transformed our world for the better,” the Prince said.

He continued, “It was a mission driven by the kind of extraordinary optimism we felt here tonight from these innovators.

“Their work is the proof we need that progress is possible. Their stories are the inspiration that gives us courage, and there’s a great deal we can learn from their determination and their vision for scale, as well as their unyielding belief that we can create a better world.

“It’s no exaggeration to say that they are the world’s true action heroes.”