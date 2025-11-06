Kate Hudson addresses ‘exciting' Oscar buzz for ‘Song Sung Blue'

Kate Hudson talks Oscar buzz for role in ‘Song Sung Blue’

Kate Hudson is being praised and showered with awards buzz following the premiere of her new film, Song Sung Blue, a film that tells the true story of a Neil Diamond tribute band.

"Honestly, it's really just exciting. It's very exciting and that's it," the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star told PEOPLE magazine.

Advertisement

Hudson continued, "You never know with these things. I've been around now long enough to know just to enjoy that people are really loving the movie. And just, you know, show up to where they tell me to go!"

The role marks a return to the Oscar consideration for Hudson, who first shot to stardom in Cameron Crowe's rock drama Almost Famous, 25 years ago.

Hudson stars alongside Hugh Jackman as Lightning & Thunder members Claire and Mike Sardina.

The Milwaukee couple formed their cover band in 1989 in tribute to the Sweet Caroline singer.

The movie depicts Lightning & Thunder in their early days, and follows their relationship from professional to romantic.

The award-winning actor has come close to winning an Oscar before too and that was In 2001 where Kate Hudson was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Penny Lane in Almost Famous at the 73rd Academy Awards.