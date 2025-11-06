Aimee Lou Wood says THIS helps 'work out my feelings' during body dysmorphic flare-ups

Aimee Lou Wood has revealed how her character in The White Lotus built her confidence and helped her deal with her body dysmorphia.

While giving an interview to Harper’s Bazaar, the 31-year-old English actress and writer talked about how her character Chelsea in the hit HBO series The White Lotus boosted her self-confidence.

In her interview, which was published on Wednesday, November 5, Wood admitted that when she found out she would have to record a scene in a bikini, her body dysmorphia came back stronger with the same intensity she used to experience in her teenage years.

However, she took a lesson from her character to overcome her condition, which the Mayo Clinic describes as “a mental health condition in which you can't stop thinking about one or more perceived defects or flaws in your appearance — a flaw that appears minor or can't be seen by others. But you may feel so embarrassed, ashamed and anxious that you may avoid many social situations.”

The Alice and Jack alum said, "I shook myself out of it by thinking, 'It’s not about whether Aimee wants to show her body or not – Chelsea does.’”

Wood said this is something she likes about her job and she usually needs more time to get rid of her character.

"Acting has always been a safe place for me to work out my feelings. I think for that reason a role will hit me in the heart, in the gut,” the Film Club star confessed.