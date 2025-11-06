Pakistan win toss, opt to bat first against South Africa in second ODI

Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi (left) and South Africa's Matthew Breetzke during the toss ahead of the second ODI at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on November 6, 2025. – PCB

Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat first against South Africa in the second ODI of the three-match series being played at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

The hosts made two changes to their lineup, with Mohammad Wasim Jr and Faheem Ashraf replacing Abrar Ahmed and Hasan Nawaz.

South Africa also made two changes, bringing in Nandre Burger and Nqaba Peter in place of Lungi Ngidi and Lizaad Williams.

In the first ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Pakistan beat South Africa by two wickets.

Batting first, South Africa were dismissed for 263 in 49.1 overs, with Quinton de Kock scoring 63 and Lhuan-dre Pretorius 57.

Pakistan replied with 264 for eight in 49.4 overs to win by two wickets with two balls to spare.

Salman Ali Agha top-scored with 62 off 71 balls, Mohammad Rizwan made 55 off 74, and the chase was set up by an 87-run opening stand between Saim Ayub (39) and Fakhar Zaman (45).

Abrar Ahmed and Naseem Shah took three wickets each.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke (c), Sinethemba Qeshile, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Bjorn Fortuin, Nandre Burger, Nqaba Peter.