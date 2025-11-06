Kim Kardashian reveals scary realization: ‘Someone's put a hit out on me'

Kim Kardashian breaks silence on the hit on her life

Kim Kardashian has just revealed one of the most scary realizations of her life and they involve finding out someone put a hit out on her life.

The reality TV star shared everything about this on a new episode of The Kardashians. The episode included insight into her upcoming bar exams, which are three months away, as well as this bone-chilling information about the threat to her life.

Despite sitting down for the chat the star admitted, “I am not ready yet. I am feeling a little bit overwhelmed,” but according to her, “someone from prison is like, ‘This person put out a hit out on your life.'”

According to Us Weekly, the star did not go into details past the initial revelation even near the end.

What is pertinent to mention though is that there weren’t any updates regarding her health woes either because in last weeks’ episode it was revealed that Kim had gotten a “little aneurysm” from “stress.”

“I had to end up going and getting tons of other brain scans at Cedars-Sinai [Medical Center],” she said at the time.

“Health is wealth,” she added. “And you just have to be careful with everything that you do.”

“In California, the way I’m studying law you need to take 2 bar exams, this was just the first one but with the harder pass rate,” she wrote via Instagram in 2021. “I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals.”

“I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner. I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!”