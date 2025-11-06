Jennifer Lawrence gives warning to fans ahead of 'Die My Love'

Jennifer Lawrence ‘very nervous’ before ‘Die My Love’ release

Jennifer Lawrence is nervous, as she puts it, stressing with “very” ahead of her forthcoming movie, Die My Love, co-starring with Robert Pattinson.



Her reason for being “afraid” is the pressure of what fans are expecting, which they also shared on social media, that the upcoming movie is uniting Katniss Everdeen and Edward Cullen.

Advertisement

These two famous characters, though, are separate, played by the forthcoming film’s leading pair. “I’m very nervous that people are going to sprint to the theater thinking it’s like Katniss and Edward fanfic, and it’s not,” she shares on the Jimmy Fallon Show. “It’s like a very idiosyncratic, like poetic, work of art.”

The star then gives a warning to fans, “It’s great, but if you’re expecting fanfic, you’re going to be really disappointed. I’m just afraid it’s going to come out and everybody’s gonna be mad at me.”

It is worth noting that Jennifer portrayed Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games series, and in the Twilight franchise, Robert played Edward Cullen.

Die My Love opens in cinemas on Nov. 7.