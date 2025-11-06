Taylor Momsen reveals why she left 'Gossip Girl' mid-season

Taylor Momsen on leaving 'Gossip Girl' after four seasons

Taylor Momsen kept her decision of abrupt leaving Gossip Girl to herself.

On the recent episode of Alex Cooper’s podcast Call Her Daddy, the 32-year-old American singer-songwriter and musician, who played the role of Georgina Sparks, the social-climbing schemer in the first four seasons of the teen drama, opened up about her sudden exit from the show.

Advertisement

During the conversation, Momsen revealed that she did not inform her costars that her character was being removed and left the show in the middle of season 4.

She said, "I kind of just Irish-dipped. I just wasn't on the script the next week."

The Spy School star stated that she also wanted to start her career in the music world as a singer and songwriter, due to which she felt it write to leave the show.

Momsen, the member of The Pretty Reckless band, explained, "They all knew I was making music. They all knew I had a band. I would play them stuff because I was working on the first record while I was on the show, so I would come in and play songs … and, you know, that kind of stuff, but I don't think anyone knew how serious I was at that stage."

She noted that leaving the show “was an easy decision for me," but “to actually get outta a contract was not easy.”

It is pertinent to mention that Taylor Momsen worked alongside Leighton Meester, Blake Lively, Kelly Rutherford, Michelle Trachtenberg, Kristen Bell, Sebastian Stan, and other notable stars in Gossip Girl.