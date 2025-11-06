Miss Universe Thailand director apologises after viral clash with Miss Mexico

Phot collage shows Miss Mexico Fatima Bsch and director of Miss Universe Thailand, Nawat Itsaragrisil. — Instagram/@fatimaboschfdz/@nawat.tv

The director of Miss Universe Thailand, Nawat Itsaragrisil, apologised on stage on Wednesday after a livestream of him reprimanding contestants — and insulting Miss Mexico — went viral, prompting several delegates to walk out.

“If anyone (was) affected and not comfortable (with what) happened, I’m so sorry,” Nawat said, adding: “I think you must understand that the pressure is a lot. I am a human. Sometimes I cannot control… I had not intend to harm anyone because I respect all of you…"

"I want to (take) this opportunity to… apologise to the delegates… And, also, I’m sorry for (Miss) Universe and around the world too. But I wish all the true message must be the right (one)… Please check everything in our website,” he continued.

The controversy erupted at a pre-pageant ceremony when Nawat publicly told off Mexico’s Fatima Bosch in front of dozens of contestants for failing to post promotional content.

When she objected, he called security and threatened to disqualify those supporting her, after which Bosch left the room and others joined her in solidarity.

Among those who walked out on Tuesday was reigning Miss Universe Victoria Kjaer Theilvig of Denmark.

Despite the dispute, the Miss Universe activities continued, with contestants attending a welcome event in Bangkok on Wednesday. The new Miss Universe is due to be crowned on November 21.