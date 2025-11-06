'Michael' trailer shows Jaafar Jackson shaking a leg

A biopic about Michael Jackson has been in the works for a long time. Now, a trailer for it, starring his nephew Jaafar Jackson as the King of Pop, is here.



Antonie Fuqua serves as the director of the upcoming movie, whose teaser features Quincy Jones (Kendrick Sampson), who says, “I know you’ve been waiting a long time for this. The tracks are made, the songs are ready. Let’s take it from the top.”

In addition to Jaafar, the film also stars Miles Teller as Jackson’s attorney and adviser, John Branca, Colman Domingo as his father, Joe Jackson, and Nia Long as his mother, Katherine Jackson.

Jessica Sula as his sister LaToya Jackson, Larenz Tate as Motown Records founder Berry Gordy, Laura Harrier as pioneering music executive Suzanne de Passe, and Kat Graham as Diana Ross.

“‘Michael’ explores the global superstar’s journey to become known to the world as the King of Pop, presenting an intimate look at the life and enduring legacy of one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known,” the logline reads.

Michael opens in theatres on April 24. 2026.