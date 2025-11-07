Hilary Duff makes shocking revelation about her 2003 hit

Hilary Duff has no memory of recording her most famous Lizzie McGuire song

Hilary Duff just made a surprising revelation about her iconic song.

During her appearance on Therapuss with Jake Shane on November 5, the singer admitted that she doesn't have any memory of recording What Dreams Are Made Of, the beloved track from The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

Duff confessed that the memory of 2003 Disney hit is almost nonexistent. She said, "I don't even remember recording that song. But I will say now I love it. And when I was filming the movie, I loved it. It was just — it was a weird time."

"It wasn't technically my song," Duff noted. "It was a Lizzie McGuire song."

Duff noted that there were "some very big moments [that] stand out," but many memories were blurry.

"Some of the like, being in Italy for Lizzie McGuire, but then the rest of it filmed in Vancouver. I could barely remember any of that stuff," she said. Adding, "Actually, when I sing it now, I feel a lot of joy. I just think that there was such a separation back then of me and my music and Lizzie McGuire."

Since Hilary Duff didn't own What Dreams Are Made Of, she claimed that she didn't get to "perform that song live" at the time as well.