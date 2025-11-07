Timothée Chalamet dodges question about Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet declines to discuss Kylie Jenner relationship

Timothée Chalamet has recently been avoiding questions about his relationship with Kylie Jenner in interviews.

The 29-year-old actor, who fronts Vogue’s December issue, was asked about his relationship with the reality star, 28, but declined to comment, telling the outlet, “I just don’t have anything to say.”

The publication noted that he “would not talk about his relationship with girlfriend Jenner,” amid growing speculation that the pair’s romance has cooled off.

Instead, Chalamet discussed broader changes in his life, sharing that his sister recently had a baby and his Dune co-star Zendaya is engaged to Tom Holland.

The actor said he’s entering a new stage in life, hinting that fatherhood might be “on the radar.”

He recalled hearing a celebrity friend brag about not having kids, which made him think, “Holy s***. Oh my God. Bleak.” According to Vogue, Chalamet added that he believes “procreation is the reason we’re here.”

The Wonka star and Jenner were first linked in January 2023 after meeting at a Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show in Paris. Since then, they’ve made several joint appearances at award shows, basketball games, and on vacation in the south of France.

Their relationship became public when they were spotted packing on PDA during Beyoncé’s concert in September 2023. Despite dating for nearly two years, Chalamet has never appeared on The Kardashians.