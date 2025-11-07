French biathlete Simon handed six-month ban, still eligible for Winter Olympics

France's Julia Simon reacts on the podium after winning the Women's 15km Individual on February 18, 2025. — Reuters

French biathlete Julia Simon has been handed a six-month competition ban by the French Ski Federation (FFS), but the 29-year-old will be able to compete in next year's Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, the sports body said on Thursday.

Simon, who won the overall World Cup title in 2023 and holds 10 world championship gold medals, was also fined 30,000 euros ($34,986.00) by the FFS National Disciplinary Committee.

The decision follows her credit card fraud and theft conviction last month. Simon was sentenced to a three-month suspended prison term and fined 15,000 euros ($17,493.00).

The ban prohibits her from participating in competitions or training sessions organised or authorised by the FFS or the International Biathlon Union (IBU).

The FFS added it reserves the right to appeal the decision to the Federal Appeals Council within seven days of notification, a route available to both parties.