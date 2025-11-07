Medical emergency halts Trump Oval Office press conference

A press conference with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office was suddenly interrupted when a guest suffered a medical emergency and collapsed live on camera.

The incident occurred on Thursday, November 06, when Eli Lilly CEO Dave Ricks was speaking at an event focused on reducing costs for weight loss drugs.

Within minutes, a man standing near the Resolute Desk was seen suddenly falling backward, prompting a swift response from others in the room.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the head of the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services, rushed to man's aid, helping to break his fall.

As Dr. Oz and other attendees lowered the man to the floor and elevated his feet.

The staff also requested everyone to leave the room and journalists were carefully escorted to the White House briefing room.

After a while, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt issued a statement confirming that the individual was out of any danger.

She stated, “During the Most Favored Nations Oval Office Announcement, a representative with one of the companies fainted.”

“The White House Medical Unit quickly jumped into action, and the gentleman is okay,” she added.

After the press conference resumed, Trump also addressed the interruption saying, “One of the representatives of one of the companies got a little light-headed and so they went down, and he’s fine.”

“He’s got doctor’s care, but he’s fine. So we had a little bit of an interruption. Sorry for that,” Trump added.

After the event, CEO Dave Ricks identified the man as Gordon Findlay who was the guest of Eli Lilly. He also mentioned that he fainted due to the surrounding environment instead of any personal ailment.

“He became faint, and if you’ve ever been in the Oval Office, you stand a long time, and it’s warm,” Rick told reporters. “Pleased to say that the White House medical staff did a great job and he’s doing great.”

This marks the second time this year a medical episode has disrupted an Oval Office event featuring Dr. Oz. In April, his 11-year-old granddaughter, Philomena, fainted during his swearing-in ceremony, leading to a similar evacuation of the press.