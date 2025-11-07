Melania Trump honored as ‘Patriot of the Year’ award

First Lady Melania Trump was honored with the “Patriot of the Year” award at Fox Nation’s seventh annual Patriot Awards in Brookville, New York on Thursday, November 6, 2025.

The star studded event was hosted by Sean Hannity. While delivering the speech, The first lady of America urged Americans to “dare to think differently,” calling innovation “a form of patriotism.”

She applauded the nation’s “rebellious founders” and stated, “personal achievement fuels collective progress. Daring to chase your dream is the American way.”

Melania was awarded for her advocacy and service. Recently, her diplomatic efforts have revolved around the war in Ukraine.

She also unveiled that her ongoing talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin initiated a “peace letter” delivered at an August summit, causing reunification of eight abducted Ukrainian children with their families.

Melania also played a key role in passing the bipartisan “TAKE IT DOWN Act” which she co-signed into law in May, 2025.

The legislation criminalizes the non-consensual sharing of intimate images and AI-generated por***raphy.

She also secured a $25 million investment to support housing for youth aging out for foster care.

Hannity praised Mrs. Trump for her “quiet courage” and for “reinventing the role of America’s first lady.”

Previous year, Donald Trump also received the same award.