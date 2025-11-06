Orcas seen hunting great white sharks for livers in Mexico: Watch

Scientists have documented a pod of orcas in Mexico’s Gulf of California strategically hunting juvenile great white sharks to consume their nutrient-rich livers.

The repeated pattern of orcas hunting white sharks is confirmed as the persistent animal behaviour as per the findings of the study published in Frontiers in Marine Science on Monday, November 3, 2025.

The research marked as the first confirmed evidence of this behaviour in Mexican waters and suggest that killer whales are targeting white sharks more frequently than previously observed.

The research also provides video evidence from a dramatic footage of August, 2020 where female orcas are seen attacking young white sharks.

Scientists cited that the predators flipped the shark onto their back, the technique scientifically known to induce “tonic immobility” that paralyses the shark.

The orcas then efficiently remove its liver in no time.

Later, the same pod was seen hunting another juvenile white shark using the same method.

In addition to it, researchers also documented another similar event in August 2022, where orcas were observed preying for white shark’s liver.

The author of the research, Erick Higuera who is a marine biologist along with his wildlife cinematographer Conexiones Terramar, explained that they have observed this repeated hunting pattern in orcas for years.

While talking to CNN, Erick said, “This provides more information on the ecology of orcas in the Gulf of California, which can be used for the conservation and preservation of both white sharks and orcas.”

The orcas was first observed implementing this technique in South Africa.

Another marine biologist, Alison Towner of Rhodes University, although not involved in this study, highlighted the significance of drone footage revolutionizing understanding of these interactions.

She said, “This new footage from Mexico lets us compare behavior across different orca groups and shark populations.”

Researchers noted that increased hunting of the juvenile sharks by orcas also pose a new pressure on white shark populations.

The study highlights that warming waters from climate events such as El Niño may be altering shark nursery areas, making the younger generation of white sharks highly vulnerable to these sophisticated hunting techniques that appear to be passed down through orca cultures.