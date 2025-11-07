Sarah Ferguson kicks her escape into high gear: ‘She's gonna flee the UK!'

Sarah Ferguson finally settles on plans for post Royal Lodge life

Sarah Ferguson appears to finally have come to terms with her plans for a life post-Andrew, and it may involve completely fleeing the UK in favor of warmer weather.

The news has been revealed by royal commentator and Woman’s Day columnist Phil Dampier.

According to the expert, at the heart of Fergie’s plans is her sister Jane who resides in Australia herself.

According to the expert, “Sarah's sister Jane recently came over to comfort her, and she has suggested she could always move to be near her in Australia.”

Plus “Fergie has always loved Oz and Aussies, and some still like her,” he also revealed.

For those still unversed, the reason Sarah Ferguson has to find alternate lodging is because her ex-husband Andrew, formerly known as Prince Andrew ended up having his dukedom and title of ‘prince’ revoked by King Charles, amid backlash over Virginia Giuffre’s memoir Nobody’s Girl.

As a result of that, Andrew will be handing back the lease of Royal Lodge, a place he called home from the very day he married Sarah Ferguson, now his ex-wife but cohabitant in the 30-bedroom lodge. Currently the brother of the monarch is said to move to Sandringham Estate, a private estate that King Charles manages, however, Fergie is said to be finding her own housing.

While a move to somewhere like Austrlia would mean being away from her daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, as well as her grandchildren, the expert notes, “Like many families with loved ones on the other side of the world, she would miss her daughters and grandkids. But they could always visit, and at least she would be free to live again.”