Prince William learns spiritual secret of ancient Sumauma tree in Brazil

Prince William, the Prince of Wales continues his Brazil visit as he met with Indigenous leaders in Belem.

On Friday, the official Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales posted a carousel of photos from William's visit.

Advertisement

The photos showed the future King meeting Joenia Wapichana, President of Brazil's National Association for Indigenous People.

In the caption Prince William shared, "Brilliant to meet with Indigenous leaders today in Belém, including Joenia Wapichana, President of the National Association for Indigenous Peoples."

He expressed his admiration about how Indeginous people are protecting vital ecosystems. It read, "Great to learn about the ancient sumauma tree - a powerful symbol of spiritual connection for many Indigenous communities."

"Indigenous Peoples are protecting vital ecosystems and combining traditional knowledge with digital tools to safeguard their lands and cultures," the caption concluded.