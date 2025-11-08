King Charles' private break down seeing those who adored Diana: 'So overwhelmed!'

King Charles’ barely contained emotions over the way people care for him despite cheating on Diana come out

King Charles’ reaction to seeing love and warm wishes, after years of harsh criticism and backlash following his decision to go public with his relationship with Camilla outside of his marriage to Diana, has been revealed.

Its all come out in a new book by commentator Robert Jobson, and is titled The Windsor Legacy.

In the book, things like the public’s reaction to King Charles and Kate Middleton’s cancer have even been discussed and according to an excerpt of it, serialized by the Daily Mail, its claimed that the monarch had “been reduced to tears—not by his plight, but by the thousands of warm letters he has received.”

At the time of his public cancer admission “Some were cards, clearly made by children and covered in glitter or accompanying a get-well gift of Smarties,” Mr Jobson’s book claims.

However, what made it extra meaningful and something that brought tears to his eyes is the fact that it came despite years of backlash and harsh criticism “from those who adored his late wife Diana.”

“Charles was simply overwhelmed to learn that so many cared and wished him well,” despite all those woes in the past the author explained as well.