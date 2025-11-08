Sarah Ferguson falls from Beatrice, Eugenie's eyes & alarm bells ring on irreparable damage

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s relationships and feelings towards their mom takes a massive hit

The relationship Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie enjoyed with their mom Sarah Ferguson appears to have taken a major hit its being claimed.

Woman’s Day’s royal columnist Phil Dampier is the expert whose dropped this bombshell and admits that its due to the initiatives the girls have surrounded themselves with, as well as the difference in their mother’s vs their father’s approach to mingling with people like Jeffrey Epstein.

According to the expert, while its true monetary gifts were presented to the former Yorks’ at the time of Princess Beatrice’s birthday for example, but “but he kept his activities away from them.”

According to the expert, “We now know that the Andrew formally known as Prince will be living in exile at Sandringham in rural Norfolk. But what of his ex-wife Sarah and their daughters?”

Because circumstances demand, “Fergie has to find her own home and income, and is reportedly already plotting one of her infamous ‘comebacks’. This might be a re-invention too far, but more seriously the fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal may have done permanent damage to her relationship with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie,” the commentator also noted.

However, one major difference between the way their daughters see both parents, is that “the girls always knew their father was a womanizer” and “he kept his activities away from them. Sarah however took them to see Epstein after he was convicted of sex offences and invited him to Bea’s 18th birthday party at Windsor Castle.”

This is why “they were shocked that Fergie wrote to him calling him a supreme friend even after his convictions and they expected better of her,” Mr Dampier added.

Plus, to make matters worse, “Eugenie is involved in an anti-slavery charity and they now need to distance themselves from her.”

All in all, both daughters should be aware that “it was money which motivated her,” the expert also said. Plus that “their names were linked to reportedly dodgy business dealings, including a $1.5 million ‘wedding gift’ which it was claimed was for Bea from a businessman, but which Andrew later paid back.”

As it stands, “it’s safe to say the stars have fallen from their eyes and they are looking back at some of the things they have done with their mother with deep regret. The tripod is no more!” he said before concluding.