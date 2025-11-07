Meghan Markle's acting return could work if she does THIS

Meghan Markle's return to acting dubbed 'desperate'

Meghan Markle’s return to acting after an eight-year hiatus has been dubbed a desperate call for "attention" by a PR expert.

Meghan is set to make a cameo appearance as herself in Jason Orley's Close Personal Friends. The film follows two couples, one famous and one not, who meet on a vacation and become good friends. The film stars Lily Collins, Brie Larson, Jack Quaid and Henry Golding.

Renae Smith, founder of The Atticism, told the Express: "What makes it risky is the tone. Will she lean into self-awareness and play an exaggerated, cheeky version of herself?"

Renae pointed out one way the new acting return could work, saying, "That could actually work (to a degree) as people love it when celebrities show they can take a joke. Or will she double down on that overly polished, ‘perfect housewife’ image we saw in the Netflix series, or, heaven forbid, the weird podcast version?"

"Because those versions of her have become a bit of a cultural punchline. If she goes that route, it’ll only confirm what critics already think: that she’s not relatable and doesn’t get the public mood," she added.

The PR expert argued that this move will confuse Meghan’s followers as to whether she’s "building a brand, or chasing relevance."

She explained, "Strategically, it’s confusing too. She’s spent the past couple of years trying to reposition herself as a businesswoman and philanthropist, then as an influencer/lifestyle brand - but definitely not a performer."