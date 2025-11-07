King Charles officially strips Andrew of Prince title

King Charles's move to strip Andrew of titles becomes official

King Charles has now officially removed his brother Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s prince title.

Buckingham Palace first announced on Oct. 30 that the King had decided to strip Andrew of all his titles, honors, and styles. The statement also revealed that the legal process to remove the titles had been initiated.

The process has been completed, and the move was made official on Nov. 3.

Details of the legal document expressing the King’s will have been published in The Gazette by the Crown Office.

"The King has been pleased by Letters Patent under the Great Seal of the Realm dated 3 November 2025 to declare that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor shall no longer be entitled to hold and enjoy the style, title or attribute of 'Royal Highness' and the titular dignity of 'Prince,' " the entry reads.

King Charles has used his Royal Prerogative to remove Andrew’s titles, which allows him to manage titles without the involvement of Parliament.

Along with his titles, Andrew has to move out of the Royal Lodge in Windsor. He is set to move to the King’s private Sandringham estate.

Before he was stripped of the titles, Andrew announced that he would cease the use of his royal titles and honors amid renewed backlash over his relationship with late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.