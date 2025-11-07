Prince Harry makes bold statement about 'wife' Meghan as Duchess preparing to sue William

Prince Harry has made a bold statement about beloved 'wife' Meghan Markle amid reports the duchess is allegedly preparing to sue brother-in-law Prince William.

According to a report by the Radar Online, Meghan is allegedly "panicked and defiant" over fears Prince William will move to strip her Duchess of Sussex title when he becomes king.

Meghan has been telling friends, “No one's taking my 'Duchess' away.”

The insider further said, “To her, it's so much more than a title – it's tied to who she is, what she's built and how the world sees her. Losing it would feel like being written out of the story entirely."

Amid these claims, Harry has made a statement about ‘wife’ as the duke gave a speech at the 17th annual True Patriot Love Foundation National Tribute Dinner.

According to the People, Harry reflected on his wife Meghan Markle's connection to Canada during his speech at the charity event.

He said, "Truthfully and jokes aside, this city will always mean a great deal to me.

"You provided a wife for me and you hosted the Invictus Games in 2017, touchstones in my life both professionally and personally."

Harry joined over 500 guests at Liberty Grand for True Patriot Love Foundation’s National Tribute Dinner, Canada’s premier event honoring the military community.