Inside King Charles's agony to ‘be fair' to Andrew: ‘His hand was forced!'

Andrew’s life with spendthrift Sarah and a brother that’s bent over backwards for him

Royal commentator Phil Dampier has just penned a piece for Womans’ Day that dives deep into the circumstances that brought the former Yorks where they are today.

It started with him taking a trip down memory lane and recalling how, “Spendthrift Sarah, a woman incapable of staying financially solvent, allegedly took thousands from Epstein and contacted him offering support even after he had been convicted of his crimes,” at one point.

Advertisement

That too a time when the King is battling cancer,” the commentator noted. Right alongside his daughter-in-law Catherine who had also been recovering from the disease.

But that was not all because Prince Harry had also been on a war path at the same time.

With all this in the rear view, the writer said that this is the reason he is ‘not surprised’ that Charles, “encouraged by his older son William, has finally snapped and demanded an end to the debacle.”

Moreover, “the King is not a vengeful man,” the writer also said a bit later in the piece. Especially since “he’s bent over backwards to be fair to his brother, who has never been convicted of any offence.”

Furthermore Mr Dampier also pointed out how As a brother “he doesn’t want him to be homeless or be sent into exile abroad but his patience ran out after it was revealed Andrew was only prepared to leave his mansion if he and Fergie were provided with one new home each on the Windsor Estate.

For those unversed, earlier claims said that Andrew’s ex-wife demanded the use of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s former abode, Adelaide Cottage while the former prince was said to have accepted a move to Frogmore Cottage, however as Mr Dampier puts it “now it seems they will have neither.”

Before concluding the expert also made another admission regarding the straw that broke the camels’ back and said, “Charles didn’t want to strip Andrew and Fergie of their Duke and Duchess titles, but his hand was forced.”

“Above all, I’m told the King realised that if he didn’t act, he would be leaving a festering problem for William to deal with when he becomes King, and the whole future of the monarchy could be threatened.” Hence “it really was that stark a choice,” he concluded by saying.