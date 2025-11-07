Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned about royal titles once again

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been warned about their royal titles once more after King Charles removed Andrew’s titles.

The warning has come from Megyn Kelly while speaking to the Daily Mail, per the Radar Online.

Kelly predicted Prince William, will give Meghan and Harry the same treatment as recently received by the former Duke of York Andrew after King Charles last week sensationally stripped him of his Prince title in the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

She predicted, "King William, in whatever years it takes after he ascends, I think he's going to take away their (Harry and Meghan's) Royal titles, and that should happen ASAP."

Megyn also took swipe at Meghan by accusing her of 'Dining Out on Royal Title in U.S' despite calling Prince Harry's family 'racist.'

Kelly said Meghan is “dining out” over here on the British Royal titles, “it's so absurd, the family she called racist, the people she called racist.”

She added, "I'll tell you something that happens to me.

"I'll go out to dinner at a restaurant, I'll have leftists come up to me and say — I disagree with you on literally everything except Meghan Markle and I will download your show and watch your social media for that alone, which just shows me she's one of the few things that has brought us all together in our loathing for this person."