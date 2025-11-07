David Harbour delivers emotional farewell to 'Stranger Things'

David Harbour on 'Stranger Things: 'Like quake in my life'

As season five will end the long journey of David Harbour in Stranger Things, he says the Netflix show has changed the trajectory of his career.



"This role changed the landscape. It was like an earthquake in my life," the star shares. "I mean, we shot that season. I loved it."

The actor, who also starred in Hellboy, says the sci-fi series initially began on a small scale, but over time, it became a juggernaut.

"It was so simple and kind of low budget when it started and then people just fell in love with it and really attached to it and it just blew up in a way that I never imagined," he adds.

Given this, David credits his role as Jim Hopper in Stranger Things as the milestone in his career, which is noteworthy, as he had played various hit characters.

"And so in terms of opportunities to tell stories and to create art, I think it's given me more than any other role in my life for sure," the star declares to People.

Earlier, Netflix also dropped the first five minutes of season five, whose logline read, "Vecna has vanished with his whereabouts and plans unknown."

"Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding," the synopsis adds.

Stranger Things season 5 Vol. 1 will air on Nov. 26