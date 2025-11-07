Cameron Diaz's hubby finally reveals rare insight about his kid

Benji Madden shares music taste of his kid with Cameron Diaz

It is well-known that Cameron Diaz and her husband, Benji Madden, were private about their family.



So, it comes as a shock when the megastar's husband shares his daughter's music taste. During his appearance on Track Star, a show on TikTok hosted by Jack Coyne, he dropped what is his kid's favourite music.

"I have a daughter and she's just getting [into] playing her stuff and whatever," he shares, adding that she "loves Paramore" after he guessed her track Misery Business on the show.

To this, Jack asks if she is a 'Taylor Swift fan.' Benji replies yes, noting that she was not able to go to the pop icon's hit Eras Tour due to being too young.

This insight marks a break from the otherwise strict control the parents kept regarding their kids.

Along with Raddix, they also share Cardinal Madden, whom they welcomed in 2024 with a post the pair shared at the time, “We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our Son, Cardinal Madden. He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here!”.