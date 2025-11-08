Kim Kardashian responds to harsh reviews of Hulu drama ‘All's Fair'

November 08, 2025
Kim Kardashian has broken her silence on the harsh criticism surrounding her new Hulu series All’s Fair.
The 45-year-old reality star and entrepreneur, who plays lawyer Allura Grant in the Ryan Murphy–created legal drama, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a string of posts mocking negative reviews after the show’s debut earlier this week.
Kardashian began with a photo of herself in a lavender outfit with brown fur-trimmed sleeves and a selfie with Murphy, before posting screenshots of brutal tweets and review headlines.
One included a snapshot of the show’s Rotten Tomatoes score sitting at 0%, alongside a fan’s tongue-in-cheek reply, “Immediately pressed play.”
She also shared a post that read, “Some of the worst acting I’ve ever seen in my life alongside the most predictable storylines and the most ridiculous styling. I’m obsessed, I need 14 seasons,” adding photos of herself laughing with Murphy and co-stars Glenn Close, Niecy Nash-Betts, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, and Teyana Taylor.
Kardashian even reposted a viral tweet that joked, “All’s Fair on Hulu dares to ask the question ‘Does a show need to be good?’ … It takes a special kind of talent to pull that kind of inability out of them. Amazeballs.”
She ended her post with a cheeky caption, “Have you tuned in to the most critically acclaimed show of the year!?!?! All’s Fair streaming now on @hulu and @disneyplus.”
Her co-star Glenn Close joined in on the fun, sharing a doodle of the cast beside a pot labeled “Critic-Bunny Stew.”