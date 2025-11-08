Britney Spears slips back into her Instagram account after days of deactivation

Britney Spears returns to her Instagram after deactivating it

Britney Spears has returned to Instagram just a few days after she deactivated her account.

On Friday, November 7, the 43-year-old American singer took to the platform and made a post about her return to the platform.

This news came just after five days she pulled the plug on her account.

Informing her huge fanbase about her return, Spears wrote, "So much has happened this year, it’s crazy ... I try to live within my means and the book, ‘Draw the Circle’ is an incredible perspective."

She added, "Get your ballerina [ballet shoes emoji], circle, and own your boundaries. It’s incredibly strict and somewhat of a form of prayer but with so many endless possibilities in life, it’s important to do you and keep it simple.”

“I know there is a confusing side too. The devil is in the details but we can get to that later,” the Oops!…I Did It Again crooner concluded with different emojis.

Along with a lengthy caption, Britney Spears can be seen wearing a white and black lace bra, which she paired with black panties and black leather boots.