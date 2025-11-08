Noah Cyrus grateful for therapy

Noah Cyrus talks about getting therapy during difficult times

Noah Cyrus feels "so lucky" that she was able to turn to therapy during a difficult time in her life.

The 25-year-old singer, who has been open about her struggles with depression and anxiety, told Billboard how therapy helped her get through some of her darkest times.

"When I look back on it, I think about how I didn't know at the time that I would be at a place where I am standing here now in an interview like this, and I don't talk about this ever, so I'm totally losing it right now," Noah said sentimentally with BetterHelp.

"Sorry, like I feel so lucky for being able to have the resources of therapy," she added.

The July hitmaker, who is the younger sister of idol Miley Cyrus, turned to therapy for help when she was grieving a loved one and struggling with addiction.

"Whenever I was 20, turning 21 - just about 21 - I was really deep in addiction to downers," she explained.

Noah continued, "I had recently lost my grandmother at the time, and it just felt like I had, you know, pushed myself so far away from my family and my mom, who I'm so close with, and I had really just gotten myself in such a dark place, and I felt so alone that help to me, looked like first reaching out to my therapist and being really honest about the struggles that I was facing."

"So I had a lot to tackle and a lot to uncover, and one that started with the addiction, but there were so many layers underneath the addiction," she further mentioned.

Elsewhere in the interview, Noah Cyrus reflected on how her latest album, I Want My Loved Ones to Go with Me, has helped her find light in the darkness.

"Though it's like a heavier album, it has felt a lot more hopeful in the room and a lot more lighter. This album's more about transitioning and moving forward and it being more of a really comforting release, rather than something painful that you're walking away from,” she said.